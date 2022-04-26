Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $892.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce $892.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.90 million and the highest is $912.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

