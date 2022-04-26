Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.