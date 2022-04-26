Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.