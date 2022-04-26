Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 551,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,733,000 after acquiring an additional 72,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

