Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 551,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

