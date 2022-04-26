Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of BC opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. Brunswick has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

