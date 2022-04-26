Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) vs. Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Critical Analysis

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 0 2 10 0 2.83

Floor & Decor has a consensus price target of $127.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.91%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 8.67% 39.10% 19.57% Floor & Decor 8.25% 21.65% 7.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Floor & Decor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $19.89 billion 0.59 $1.73 billion $8.51 7.74 Floor & Decor $3.43 billion 2.50 $283.23 million $2.63 30.84

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Floor & Decor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name. The company also offers gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes; and siding, metal, and concrete products, such as vinyl, composite, and wood siding products, as well as exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it provides other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 30, 2021, the company operated 160 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

