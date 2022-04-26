Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,167 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

