BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,298. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

