Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Analysts at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $163.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

