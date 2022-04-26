Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $6,192,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

CDNS stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

