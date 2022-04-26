Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.77.

CDNS opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

