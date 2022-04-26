Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.