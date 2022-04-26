Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.15.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.