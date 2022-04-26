Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Lowered to $203.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.71. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,524,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.