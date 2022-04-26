Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.43 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

