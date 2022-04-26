Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.43 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

