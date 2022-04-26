Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.89-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-$3.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

