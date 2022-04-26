Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-$3.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.