Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 3rd (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre’s (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cadre had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Cadre’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

NYSE CDRE opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.