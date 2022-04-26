CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.75.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$1.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.40. 316,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.41. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 92.45. CAE has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

