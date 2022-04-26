Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

