Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.85). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

