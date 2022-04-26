Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Sarah J. Caffyn Purchases 3,639 Shares

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Sarah J. Caffyn acquired 3,639 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £20,014.50 ($25,509.18).
Caffyns stock remained flat at $GBX 550 ($7.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. Caffyns plc has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 560.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.24.
Caffyns Company Profile (Get Rating)
