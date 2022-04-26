Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Sarah J. Caffyn Purchases 3,639 Shares

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Sarah J. Caffyn acquired 3,639 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £20,014.50 ($25,509.18).

Caffyns stock remained flat at $GBX 550 ($7.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. Caffyns plc has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 560.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.24.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

