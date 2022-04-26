Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

