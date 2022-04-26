Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.79 million.Calix also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS.

CALX traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. 1,057,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Calix has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.22.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Calix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Calix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

