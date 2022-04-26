Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.210 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of CALX opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

