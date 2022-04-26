Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camping World by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Camping World by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.