Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to Hold

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.54.
Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.65. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.66 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
