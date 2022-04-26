Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 50

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 179.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.45).

BSE stock opened at GBX 17.89 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £210.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.82. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

