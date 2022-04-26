Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

