Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 310

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 295 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £483.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.75. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($4.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

