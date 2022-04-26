Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON THX opened at GBX 18.13 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.72. The stock has a market cap of £116.34 million and a PE ratio of -22.66.
About Thor Explorations (Get Rating)
