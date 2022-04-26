Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON THX opened at GBX 18.13 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.72. The stock has a market cap of £116.34 million and a PE ratio of -22.66.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

