Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.19) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £55.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.97.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($30,652.56). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,009.94).

About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.