Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON POG opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.35 ($0.37).

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

About Petropavlovsk (Get Rating)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.