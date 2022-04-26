Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KP2 stock opened at GBX 1.36 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £45.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.60. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

