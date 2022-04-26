Canada Goose (GOOS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating.

4/21/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

4/19/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

4/5/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00.

4/1/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

Canada Goose stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

