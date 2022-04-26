Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$169.06.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$143.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$64.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$126.37 and a 1 year high of C$167.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.7000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.