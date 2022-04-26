Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Declares $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.
TSE CNR traded down C$1.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$156.87. 1,007,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,826.07. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last quarter.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Featured Stories
