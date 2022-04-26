Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$94.88 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

