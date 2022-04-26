Cango Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 703,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,069. The company has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cango by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cango by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cango by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

