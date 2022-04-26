Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 50,929 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannae alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cannae by 27.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 136.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,156.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.