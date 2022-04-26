Capital Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

