Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

CCBG opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

