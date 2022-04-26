Capital One Financial Comments on Realty Income Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.