Capital One Financial Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

