Capital One Financial Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
