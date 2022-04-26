CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,251. The company has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.