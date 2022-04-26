CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $465.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.