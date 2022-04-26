CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $465.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CapStar Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CapStar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

