Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several research firms have commented on CRDF. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 291,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

