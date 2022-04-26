CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
MTBCP stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
