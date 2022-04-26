CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

MTBCP stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.